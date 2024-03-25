The “Music@Mens” tender has been announced for unreleased songs on the themes of social inclusion and prejudice in mental health, as part of the III Edition of the “Ro.Mens Mental Health Festival for social inclusion against prejudice” , organized by the ASL Roma 2 Mental Health Department, in collaboration with the Department of Social Policies and Health of Rome Capital, which will take place from 3 to 7 October 2024.

The competition aims to stimulate authors to create musical products that recall mental health issues, activating the attention and sensitivity of a large audience, especially young people, promoting musical art as a vector of positive informative and educational messages. Anyone over the age of 18 can participate; a specific section is foreseen for students, including minors, of secondary schools located in Municipalities IV, V, VI, VII, VIII and IX in the territory of ASL Roma 2. The awards ceremony will be held on the morning of Tuesday 8 October 2024 in the Sala della Protomoteca del Campidoglio, and the selected songs can be disseminated through the mass media.

Registration is free, by sending songs in Mp3 audio format, in Italian and lasting a maximum of four minutes, by 31 August 2024 to musicamens@salutementale.net respecting the rules of the announcement published on www.salutementale. net/musicmens