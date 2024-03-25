Last episode of Muschio Selvaggio, the podcast hosted by Fedez and Mr. Marra. “Very funny episode”, says Fedez who announces in a story on Instagram: “Muschio Selvaggio ends here, actually I don’t know. Muschio Selvaggio passes into the hands of Luis. Marra and I get off the f……”.

The indiscretion – circulated last week by Selvaggia Lucarelli – of Luis Sal’s return to the scene, ready to start again from Muschio Selvaggio, therefore seems true. Evidently the two did not reach an economic agreement on the transfer of ownership of the podcast to Fedez alone.

A year ago, the partnership between Luis Sal and Fedez came to an end and the decision to close (for the moment) the podcast came after a series of legal vicissitudes between the two, which made the situation unsustainable.

For now it is not known whether Fedez’s successful experience with Mr. Marra will continue in another way and with another title.

Read also