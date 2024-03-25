Especially in Rotterdam there is a lot of dissatisfaction with unreasonable parking fines.

Of course, visiting the center of Amsterdam or Rotterdam by car is not fun. You’re only allowed to drive at 30km/h (in the case of Amsterdam), parking is very expensive and if you’re not careful you could tip over a fatbike or catch a courier on fire. To make matters worse, you may also be wrongly fined.

According to Kassa’s research, this chance is still quite high. They contacted the municipalities of Amsterdam, Rotterdam and The Hague to find out how many objections had been lodged and how many were justified. It turned out that this is an alarming figure…

The worst situation was in the municipality of Rotterdam: last year 100 thousand objections were filed there, and at least 75% (!) of them turned out to be justified. In Amsterdam, 64% of 95,000 objections were justified, and in The Hague, 43% of 50,000 objections were justified. And, of course, there are people who did not file an objection but were unfairly fined.

Conclusion: unreasonable parking fines are issued en masse. According to Kassa, scanning machines, which are not always smart, are partly to blame. For example, motorists loading or unloading are sometimes mistaken for illegal parking. And people with parking permits sometimes still get a fine.

Even if you parked incorrectly or didn’t pay, it may be worth filing a complaint. For example, if the sign is unclear, sometimes you can still avoid a fine. This is why many “no treatment, no pay” companies have a right to exist. Sometimes loopholes in the law are explored, but many fines are actually unjustified.

Source: Cash

