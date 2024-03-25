ROME – On the occasion of the anniversary of his revolutionary debut album “La fine dei vent’anni”, Motta has announced the first dates of the events that will see him bring the power of his music to the most evocative stages in Italy this summer . The tour dates will see the Tuscan singer-songwriter performing in breathtaking settings that will be the backdrop to a show that will take us back – this time outdoors – to that energetic but also intimate space that was the live moment of the tour of the album “La musica è over.”

Motta’s music finds its maximum expression on a stage, among his audience. The artist manages every time to create a magical moment of sharing and emotional charge, which enriches, concert after concert, the soul of those who participate. The musicians who accompany him on tour certainly also provide added value. This summer, after the overwhelming experience on stage at the Magazzini Generali in Milan in November, an exceptional guest is also added to the band, Roberta Sammarelli, who will bring her bass to the lineup. Together with her we find Giorgio Maria Condemi (guitars) and Francesco Chimenti (bass and cello), always at the artist’s side, who were joined in the winter lives by Davide Savarese (drums) and Whitemary (synth and electronics).

Below is the updated calendar of all the dates, produced and organized by Magellano Concerti, which will be an opportunity to listen live to the songs from his latest album “La musica è finite” and his greatest successes:

06 JUNE – BASTIA UMBRA (PG) – CHROMA FESTIVAL

14 JUNE – LIDO DI CAMAIORE (LU) – THE FIRST ESTATE FESTIVAL

21 JUNE – IVREA (TO) – STATELESS FESTIVAL

03 JULY – BOLOGNA – BONSAI

12 JULY – PADUA – SHERWOOD FESTIVAL

25 JULY – GRADISCA D’ISONZO (UD) – MEDITERRANEAN WAVE FESTIVAL

1 AUGUST – SAN BENEDETTO DEL TRONTO (AP) – IN THE HEART, IN THE SOUL 2024

(in electric trio)

2 and 3 AUGUST – POMARANCE (PI) – MUSICASTRADA FESTIVAL (ROCCA SILLANA)

(solo)

24 AUGUST – CONVERSANO (BA) – HOUSE OF ARTS

7 SETTEMBER – CHALLAND-SAINT-ANSELME (AO) – MUSICASTELLE

(in electric trio)

Tickets are available on the usual sales and presale circuits. Ticket info on www.magellanoconcerti.it. For Motta, 2024 opened with a new cinematic adventure: Massimiliano Zanin’s first work “The Cage – Nella Gabbia”, released in theaters on 22 February. The director, in his debut in fiction cinema, entrusted Motta with the responsibility of creating the sound atmospheres that accompany the protagonist’s tiring search towards self-awareness and a much desired and fought-for freedom. The soundtrack was anticipated by the release of the single “Minotauro” (Cam Sugar) edited together with Danno (Colle der Fomento) and produced with Stabber.