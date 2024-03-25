Latina, March 25, 2024 – Yesterday, Sunday, March 24, 2024, the third and final fish test of the Provincial Feeder Fipsas Latina pair competition took place at the sport fishing complex on Lake Sessano Bianco.

In the technical sector B, the winners were: the couple D’Anselmi Filippo and Singheorge Marcello (Team “Gladiator”).

In sector A the winners are: Stevanella Nicholas and Morgagni Gianpaolo (Gladiator Team),

Second place went to: Vespa Lorenzo and Rossi Stefano (Team Gladiator).

Lake Absolute goes to Stevanella Nicholas, whose total catch is 15,720kg, bringing 3 absolutes to the needle in 3 runs.

Organizing company Team Gladiator.

Photos via 2

Final ranking of the 1st Provincial Fishing Championship 2023/224.

1. Morgagni Giampaolo – Stevalella Nicolas (Sessano Trem Gladiator) will score 77,063 penalties 3

2. Singheorge Aurel – Ioan D’Anselmi Filippo (Sessano Trem Gladiator) will score 70,600 penalty points 3.5

3. Malandruccolo Gino – Bartomolucci Daniele (Lenza Pontinia Aprilia) will score 50,313 penalties 5.5.

4. Rossi Stefano – Vespa Lorenzo (Sessano Trem Gladiator) scores 33,946 penalties 6

5. Miccinilli Luigi – Miccinilli Vinvenzo (Dream Team Latina) will score 40,610 penalties 8

6. Cupellaro Aldo – Ottaviani Fabio Massimo (Sessano Trem Gladiator) scores 37,925 penalties 8

7. Lauretti Fabio – Kulika Cerbea Ilie Florin (Sessano Trem Gladiator) scores 25,060 penalty points 11.5.

8. Torni Loris – Greorio Marco Lenza Pontinia Aprilia) scored 17,800 penalties 14

Ruetir is in GOOGLE NEWS. To stay up to date with our news, click on this link and select the star in the upper right corner to follow the source.