The presidential candidate of the “Let’s Keep Making History” coalition, Claudia Sheinbaum, asked the National Electoral Institute (INE) for impartiality in the face of complaints that have been presented in this electoral period, such as National Time.

Sheinbaum said that Morena has filed complaints about the dirty war carried out by the opposition, including the purchase of bots from abroad, but that the INE has not investigated.

“There are things that I don’t understand, when they ask to review the dirty war, the bots bought from abroad, they say that it doesn’t have to be investigated, and a request from the PAN that says that something is being spread in National Time, because of “It is answered immediately,” the candidate claimed.

To an express question about the fact that she is allegedly being promoted in National Time programs, the presidential candidate of the Fourth Transformation pointed out that the INE must be impartial in the face of complaints and pointed out that after the statement from the National Chamber of the Radio and Radio Industry Television (CIRT) will let the Electoral Tribunal of the Judicial Branch of the Federation or the next instance be the one to issue an opinion on whether or not to suspend the radio broadcast.

“They issued another statement, right? The CIRT issued another statement today in which it says that it defines the Court or the next instance to see if it really is or was there any dissemination that will be considered to be outside the electoral moment,” Sheinbaum replied.

He added: “The INE must review one by one, no one is saying not to review the complaints, but we must be even.”

It is worth mentioning that the PAN filed a complaint with the INE against radio concessionaires for violating the principle of impartiality by giving up their spaces or selling them for the broadcast of various La Hora Nacional programs, produced with public resources, in which benefited Morena’s candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, Claudia Sheinbaum.

On another issue, the candidate asked the INE to review the impartiality of Manuel López San Martín, who will be one of the moderators in the first presidential debate, which will take place on Sunday, April 7, since he referred to Hugo López-Gatell as a “stinker”.

“I didn’t think what he said, you can disagree, but this insult that is made and then apart from wanting to be impartial in a debate, it is important that it be reviewed,” he indicated.

In that sense, he asked the electoral authorities to review the case of the radio host, and on Friday he launched himself against the former Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell, who returned to López Obrador’s management as an advisor on health matters. .

Segob talks about transmission complaints

The Ministry of the Interior assured that National Time has been an informative radio space since 1937 that promotes tolerance, respect and inclusion without any type of political bias.

In a statement, the government agency said that it has initiated a dialogue with the members of the National Chamber of the Radio and Television Industry (CIRT) about the scope of the complaints that have been presented against the broadcast during the electoral period.

So they trust that the concessionaires will keep the program alive, because it “unites them as a country and society.”

“We have spoken with the National Chamber of the Radio and Television Industry about the scope of complaints during the electoral period. We trust that the concessionaires will keep alive a space that unites us as a country,” he described.

He is going for the governorship of Veracruz

Before the electoral body, Hipólito Deschamps Espino Barros registered as a candidate for the governorship of Veracruz for the Citizen Movement Party.

Candidates for the governorship must register in the Local Candidacy Registration System from March 15 to 24, so the candidate registered on the last day.

