Terracina, March 25, 2024 – Moments of fear in Terracina, where yesterday, March 24, the carabinieri of the local station received a call for help from a 54-year-old citizen living in Terracina (LT), because her partner-husband, a 49-year-old a citizen in the company of his 81-year-old father disappeared in a forest during a walk in nature.

Soldiers from the local station arrived at the scene with the assistance of the Fondi forestry carabinieri and the Terracina fire brigade, who, after requesting helicopter assistance, located them and picked them up shortly after. The above mentioned people, who were in good health, returned to their homes.

