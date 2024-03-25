“You imagine how Mina could celebrate and you’re not wrong: she doesn’t celebrate.” Mina’s son, Massimiliano Pani, responded with a smile to Adnkronos on the day of his mother’s 84th birthday, born on 25 March 1940. And it was to be expected: the unrivaled great interpreter of Italian music has now demonstrated, after 46 years of retirement from the stage, of being disinclined to appear and self-celebrate. “Someone who doesn’t participate in anything, she doesn’t even participate in her celebration”, says Pani again. Who, however, reveals that her family celebrated her, and he called her to wish her a happy birthday. “I wished her well, of course, but let’s say that she is very minimal: coherent as she has always been coherent”, says the artist’s son, a well-known composer and musical arranger.

The tiger of Cremona has been absent from the scene for 46 years. The last concert ever was held on 23 August 1978 at the ‘Bussoladomani’ tent theater in Lido di Camaiore, which became historic because it was transformed into a record entitled ‘Mina Live ’78’, a cult double album included by Rolling Stone magazine among the 100 most beautiful Italian records of all time. The Cremonese artist blows out 84 candles today and, if she doesn’t cause a stir, all of Italy remembers her with articles, videos and tributes. Starting with Fiorello, who this morning wanted to pay her a tribute during ‘Viva Rai2!’ performing a special version of ‘Tintarella di luna’ “because – underlined the Sicilian showman – I know that every now and then he looks at us”.

But also on social media, Mina was literally overwhelmed by the wishes of her fans, who posted excerpts of her songs, photos of her performances and compliments. “You are the queen, after you no one,” the users write. Among the most quoted songs, ‘You suddenly burst into my heart’, ‘Amor mio’ and ‘Ancora Ancora Ancora’. Mina may not like to celebrate, but we can promise that she will appreciate it.