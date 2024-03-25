Terracina, March 25, 2024 – The Mayor of Terracina, Francesco Giannetti, together with the Councilor for Sports, Culture and Tourism, Alessandra Feudi, took part in the opening ceremony of the nature trail “Cathedral of Camposoriano” of the Regional Natural Park of Monti Ausoni and Lago. Fondy.

A route that runs through one of the most unusual corners of the park, one of the most unusual geosites in Lazio, famous throughout Italy, where you can explore and admire the karst phenomenon. Indeed, among the vegetation stand out the “hums”, karst monoliths that are real sculptures created by nature, the undisputed symbol of which is the Rava of San Domenico, known as the Cathedral.

The path that now bears his name is easy to follow: it is a loop about 400 meters long, intended for inexperienced hikers. With a matte floor and 10 resting points, it can be used by people with walking difficulties or wheelchair users, as well as strollers and assistive devices. People who are blind or have low vision can visit the trail independently thanks to handrails along the trail and tactile panels and boxes with braille writing.

“A unique path that I invite everyone to visit and which is truly designed and studied so that everyone can enjoy this experience that engages all the senses in this extraordinary piece of nature that our territory gives us. Thanks to the Regional Natural Park of Monti Ausoni and Lago di Fondi and to everyone who worked on this project, which allows us to improve this pearl and make it even more famous to everyone,” said the mayor of Terracina, Francesco Giannetti.

“I join in thanking the park for creating this trail in a place so dear to the community and known for its extraordinary features. Even more heartfelt thanks because this is an inclusive route in contact with nature that offers a wide range of activities for blind people, as well as for people with walking difficulties. Another great facility that we can add to the cultural and tourist offer of our city,” said Councilor for Tourism, Culture and Sports Alessandra Feudi.

