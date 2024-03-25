The Tren Maya company reported that the fourth car of train D006 suffered a stoppage in the flow on the track at the Tixkokob station, Yucatán, with no human or material damage reported.

“This incident did not affect the scheduled operation of the rest of the trains. Likewise, a Ruling Commission was formed, which is conducting an investigation, to determine its causes and prevent any similar situation that could compromise the service of the Mayan Train,” said the company. .

He reported that at 9:30 a.m., upon approaching the Tixkokob station, the first three cars of train D006 changed tracks at an approximate speed of 10 km/h. In this process, the fourth car went off the tracks.

The company explained that in this situation, the passengers were evacuated to provide them with transshipment care, so that they could continue their trip to Cancun.

In addition, a Ruling Commission was established that is already carrying out a detailed investigation of the event in order to identify its causes and avoid any similar eventuality that could affect the Train service.

They catch derailment of Mayan Train cars

This Monday a video was released showing that Tran Maya cars left their rails when it arrived at a station located in Tixkokob, Yucatán.

The train left Campeche at seven in the morning bound for Cancún, when on its way, at a change of track, car number four left its rails.

Elements of the National Guard went to the area to carry out the pertinent investigations.

After the incident, no injuries were reported; However, apparently one carriage was damaged.

