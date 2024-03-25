On social networks, users reported the derailment of a Mayan Train car this Monday, March 25. The incident, according to what was said by different media, occurred in Tixkokob, in Yucatán, when the convoy was trying to change tracks. This is what is known so far.

According to the media, the incident occurred around 9:00 a.m. this day, when the train was heading from Mérida to Cancún, Quintana Roo, with no injuries reported. There are also no reports of damage to the vehicle.

Videos of the incident are circulating on social networks, which show that the wheels of a Mayan Train car are leaving the track.

The official portal of the Mayan Train says that it is the most important railway infrastructure in Mexico, which is driving economic and tourist growth in the southeast of the country.

Car of the Mayan Train derails on its Campeche-Cancún route.

Although no injuries were reported, the emergency system was activated.

