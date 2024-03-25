Tbilisi – Clarity and maturity in the race for Italian Asya Tavano. The Italian judoka won a magnificent bronze medal at the Grand Slam tournament in Tbilisi.

In the +78kg category, she faced Idalis Ortiz, a 34-year-old Cuban who boasts an incredible medal record including an Olympic appearance, in the final. Among them, he can boast of gold at London 2012.

“I have seen a different Asya, it is clear that she is improving every day, but today she did some excellent things. – commented the head coach of the women’s team, Francesco Bruyère. As reported by fijlkam.it, I’m talking about the small movements that he works on, the management of the meeting and the relationships that may not be perceived from the outside, but that matter at that level.

Unfortunately, this also gave rise to a mistake made in the quarterfinals with the German athlete: Asya tried to perform the sase tsuri komi ashi, which she has been working on lately, but without much conviction, and as a result the attack was unsuccessful. too uncomfortable position, which the opponent used to her advantage. I like that he tried, but obviously coming away from a semi-final at a Grand Slam is painful and demoralizing. However, Asya pulled herself together and responded like a champion, playing two masterful matches, beating two of the world’s strongest athletes with clear superiority. There is still work to be done, but today I am happy because I am confident that I have another diamond in this great team.”

History of the race – fijlkam.it

It was a truly special race for Tavano, who, after beating Dutchwoman Karen Stevenson, repeated herself against Uzbek Rinata Ilmatova.

Germany’s Renée Lucht, then the category winner, upset Tavano’s plans for a quarter-final victory, but gave her a special opportunity – inflicting two very tough defeats, first on Beatrice Souza, world number 4 and world number 6. medalists, and then the iconic Cuban Idalis Ortiz.

Well done to Erica Simonetti, who clearly beat Croatian Tina Radić in the +78 kg weight category, but stopped in the next round (sixteenth) against Chinese Shiyan Xu, then seventh.

Photo IJU – Fiilkam