After seven years and after his appearance at the end of February at the helm of ‘La Tv fa 70’, Massimo Giletti officially returns to Rai. Today the signing of the contract that will link him to Rai for the creation of various editorial projects. “We are very satisfied – say the CEO Roberto Sergio and the general director Giampaolo Rossi – to welcome back one of the most influential faces of Italian television. Welcome back, Massimo, to what has been your ‘home’ for many years.”