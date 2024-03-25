Under the motto ‘today more than ever, never again’, tens of thousands of Argentines marched on the anniversary of the military coup that 48 years ago left thousands dead and missing in that country.

The citizens crowded in the streets of the main cities of Argentina also expressed their disapproval of the Government of Javier Milei, which questions the historical treatment that has been given to the dictatorship and denies the murders and extrajudicial executions during the regime of the Military Junta of Videla.

It is the first demonstration on Memorial Day since the inauguration of the far-right president, whose speech is considered by representatives of human rights organizations as “denier” of the events that occurred during the military regime in Argentina (1976-1983).

“We are living a moment of remembrance and memory for ‘never again’ so that this does not happen again to any Argentine, but regretting having a Government that does not understand us, does not defend us; On the contrary, it threatens us,” Estela de Carlotto, president of Abuelas de Plaza de Mayo, a group that for decades has dedicated itself to recovering the children of the disappeared, told AFP.

In the center of Buenos Aires, the epicenter of the call led by the Mothers and Grandmothers organizations, posters such as ‘memory yes, fear no’ and ‘everything is kept in memory’ were seen.

The march, the largest in years, “is the cry of rebellion of a people against a fascist government that wants to destroy the country,” Adolfo Pérez Esquivel, 1980 Nobel Peace Prize winner, told AFP.

“This is defended now and always,” said María Gabriela Chávez, a 46-year-old teacher who came with her husband and children aged two and ten. Pointing to the little boy, she added: “His godmother is a recovered granddaughter. “They have to grow up with the idea that this can never happen again.”

At noon, the time of the call, the far-right Government released a 13-minute documentary video titled Day of Remembrance for Truth and Justice. Complete, which begins with an interview with a victim of a leftist guerrilla movement (ERP) in the 1970s.

The narrator of the short, the writer Juan Bautista Yofre, states there that the story, as it is remembered, was designed in response to the economic interests of human rights organizations and subsequent democratic governments.

Both Milei and her vice president, Victoria Villarruel—who is close to the military—question the number of missing persons agreed upon by human rights organizations (30,000) and assure that the real figure is close to 8,700.

Former guerrilla Luis Labraña, kidnapped by the military Government, recounts in the Government video that the number of missing persons from the dictatorship was a lie to obtain funds. “30,000 was false, I put the number in,” he says.

“Clearly, there is a morbidity with that date because it seems that the entire left will lose its life if on March 24 they do not manage to have their message heard, which has been uninterrupted for 40 years,” Villarruel said in an explosive interview broadcast. on Thursday on the TN channel.

During his presidential campaign, Milei had said that in the 1970s there was “a war” in which “excesses” were committed, an argument that for many relativizes the existence of a systematic plan to eliminate opponents proven in hundreds of trials.

Taty Almeida, a representative of the Mothers of Plaza de Mayo, told AFP at the protest: “We are facing a denialist government; Villarruel says that there was no genocide here but a war. No!”.

‘Today more than ever’, in Plaza de Mayo

At the march in Plaza de Mayo, the crowd carried signs such as ‘30,000 reasons to defend the homeland’ and ‘30,000 truth’.

“It is necessary, with all the violence that the current Government is exercising, that people accompany these mothers and grandmothers who once fought. “Today more than ever we have to remember and go out,” they said at the march.

The mobilization takes place days after HIJOS, an organization formed by children of kidnapped and disappeared people, denounced the brutal attack of one of its members by two individuals who identified themselves with Javier Milei’s slogan: ‘Long live freedom, damn it.’