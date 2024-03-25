Case, who’s the diner here? Speed ​​cameras based on the Flemish model don’t seem crazy.

Compared to some other cities in Europe, the number of speed cameras in cities is not that bad. Moreover, there are tools that will prevent you from getting the big picture if you drive a few kilometers too fast. But how is the location of a speed camera actually determined?

In the Netherlands, the public prosecutor’s office (OM) must determine where the speed camera will be located. The Prosecutor’s Office is also responsible for the management of the Cabinet of Ministers. This irritates large cities, which would prefer integration to the Flemish model. In this part of Belgium, municipalities can decide for themselves where speed cameras will be located, and the federal government does not interfere in this matter.

Speed ​​cameras based on the Flemish model

Amsterdam, Rotterdam, Utrecht and The Hague do not consider the Flemish system to be so bad. After all, the city itself knows better where the dangerous intersections and/or roads are than the national prosecutor’s office. Of course, there is cooperation with the prosecutor’s office regarding the location of speed cameras, but municipalities cannot act on their own.

For a number of years, municipalities in Flanders have been able to decide for themselves where speed cameras should be located. Since then, several hundred speed cameras have been added, bringing some money into local coffers. According to Nieuwsuur, a good example is the city of Mechelen, where 27 site inspections are already in force and the municipality collects almost seven million euros in fines annually.

This proposal also has a downside. Chances are that municipalities are well aware of where a speed camera would be a good cash cow. Come on, place a speed camera there under the heading “Road Safety”, and the holes in the local budget will disappear like snow in the sun.

Big cities may want it, but ultimately national politics will decide whether prosecutors or municipalities can determine where speed cameras are located.

