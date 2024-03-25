The First Night Sale of the Liverpool department store is about to take place, at which time different products are offered at affordable prices and unmissable promotions.

People might think that by not having a credit card (TDC) they will not be able to benefit from these offers and discounts, however this is not the case, since there will be different payment methods to make purchases.

If you do not have a TDC such as the Liverpool card (departmental and credit), Visa, Mastercard, American Express, etc. Don’t worry, here we will tell you the options you will have to make the purchases you need during the night sale from April 26 to 28.

The methods that the department store makes available to you are:

Liverpool card or external credit/debit card. SPEI transfer. Cash deposits through convenience stores such as Farmacias del Ahorro, Extra, Seven Eleven, etc.

What are the steps to be able to make your purchases without the need to have TDC?

The application is available on AppGallery, App Store and Google Play. SPECIAL/Liverpool Download the exclusive department store app “Liverpool Pocket”. Browse and discover the items you want to obtain and select them. Confirm your purchase. Choose your payment method (Card/Wallet, Paypal, Cash or Transfer). Select the payment method that best suits your needs, complete it and dispose of your purchase.

For this form of payment, it cannot be deferred to months, since this option is only available on credit cards, so paying in full will become essential.

When choosing the cash payment method you have the following places available to make your total payment:

Seven Eleven Circle K Extra Savings Pharmacies Benavides Pharmacy Guadalajara Pharmacies

Now that you know the options you will have to make your purchases at the Promera Night Sale, don’t be left without the products you want.

