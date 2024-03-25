Fiumicino, March 25, 2024 – Today, March 25, on the occasion of Dantedi, the students of the GB Grassi High School on Via Copenhagen organized a real “poetry hunt”.

Indeed, each boy found on his locker a verse from the first or third song of “Hell” and a simple instruction: to reconstruct one of the two songs of the Supreme Poet on a large poster hanging in the hall.

Then an unusual hunt for literary treasures took place at the Leonardo Park school: students compared their poems with excerpts from the Divine Comedy hanging on the walls of the corridors, and, with the assistance of teachers, connected the two songs together.

“Caron dimonio” and “dark forest” did not frighten the students that much. Today proved to be an unusual and original way to try one’s hand at a challenging literary work, in a way that intrigued and entertained children, from the little ones who had never encountered the poetry of the Florentine poet, to the smallest greats. who took upon himself the task of correcting minor errors and restoring – with the help of literary books – the original sequence of the songs.

At the end of the event, the teachers explained the meaning of the initiative and told the children why March 25 was chosen as the date to glorify Dante Alighieri.

Ruetir is in GOOGLE NEWS. To stay up to date with our news, click on this link and select the star in the upper right corner to follow the source.