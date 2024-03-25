Latina, March 25, 2024 – Over the weekend, the porticoes of the municipality of Latina were vandalized, and graffiti appeared on the walls and columns of the main façade of the town hall.

“The destruction of public goods is an act that should always be condemned,” said Mayor Matilda Celentano. We are faced with behavior that signifies a lack of respect for the value of the collective good, which causes economic harm to the institution and therefore to the city.”

Photos via 2

The municipal administration this morning, immediately after the unpleasant surprise that arose in connection with the opening of the headquarters in Piazza del Popolo, quickly took measures to remove the painted inscriptions and restore the decoration. Operators from a specialist company, Abc Latina, arrived at the scene, equipped with a high-pressure washer for emergency service.

Ruetir is in GOOGLE NEWS. To stay up to date with our news, click on this link and select the star in the upper right corner to follow the source.