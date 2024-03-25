A lot will change in the European automotive landscape midway through this year. Then a whole host of new safety requirements will come into force, which will not only require, for example, a speed warning system, fatigue detection and an emergency braking system that also recognizes pedestrians and cyclists on all new available cars, but will also tighten the rules of the road. rules regarding cybersecurity of connected systems. That is why now one manufacturer after another is updating their old models, but not for every model manufacturers consider this relevant. For example, Porsche has already decided to abandon the metaphorical Macan with an internal combustion engine, and it doesn’t stop there.

Only RS models remain

The latest victim was the Porsche 718, or rather, the victims. Both the Cayman and Boxster will soon disappear from the European catalog, a Porsche spokesperson confirmed to Motor1. The reason is the same that previously forced the Stuttgarians to abandon the Macan: the electronic architecture of the 718 does not comply with the new cybersecurity rules developed by the European Union. These rules will come into force in July this year, meaning that from then on no new Boeing 718 will be allowed to be registered in the EU. At the moment, all versions of the 718 Cayman and Boxster are still in the Belgian configurator, so if you’ve always wanted one, perhaps now is the time!

Unless you want one of two specific 718 models, that is because there are two versions floating around online. For example, the 718 Cayman GT4 RS and Spyder RS ​​will continue to be sold in their current form, while all other engines will be dropped. The pair owe this to their limited production, as EU regulations have an exception for models of which a maximum of 1,500 units are registered per year. The remaining 718s will have to wait until after July for the arrival of the electric successor, tentatively scheduled for 2025.