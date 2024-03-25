‘Kung Fu Panda 4’ has officially arrived in Italian cinemas, recording a sensational taking of 3,474,314 euros (3,858,786, considering the data from day zero): best debut weekend of 2024 (there are 563 screens, the average per copy 6.171). A sign that there is a target, that of families, reactive towards a reassuring and solid franchise which, despite the long pauses between one chapter and another (the third came out in 2016) has been working for more than 15 years. The animated blockbuster drives the entire market, with a total taking of 6,232,760 euros (+15.4% compared to 2023).

Behind the panda, however, there is emptiness, cinematografo.it points out. In second position is ‘Dune – Part two’, which exceeds 9 million (9,101,814) thanks to 528,814 euros over the weekend (312 theatres, 1,695 on average). ‘Auteur’s Proposal’ in third place with the new entry May December, 305,466 euros with 339 screens (316,844 considering previews). Off the podium, some titles hold which consolidated their results over the course of the weekend. Both ‘Race for Glory’ (fourth with 304,238 euros for a total of 1,043,588) and ‘The Professors’ Room’ (ninth with 116,203 for a total of 1,073,522) exceed one million euros.

In the Oscar area, ‘The area of ​​interest’ holds well in fifth place with 293,220 euros, reaching the 4 million mark (4,151,465), as does ‘Poor creatures!’ which, despite the streaming release on Disney+, takes home another 82,455 euros and crosses the threshold of 9 in total (9,067,194). The ranking is completed by ‘Another mid-August’ (sixth with 155,611 euros, total 1,610,370), ‘Imaginary’ (seventh with 148,706, 519,766) and the new entry ‘Another End’, only eighth with a disappointing 141,524.