Do you remember the beautiful Kristen Stewart as Bella Swan? In the Twilight saga, the vampire love between her and Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson) became a joyful inspiration for teenagers at the time, dreaming of a love story that could make them feel the same emotions and burn with passion. There was a large crowd of fans outside the cinemas to witness the evolution of their story, thus becoming witnesses of that romantic idyll. Naturally, the public strongly desired to see the two protagonists together in reality as well as in fiction.

Three wonderful years in which the couple, between some paparazzi shots and flourishing rumors, proved to be the favorites in the Hollywood world. Now distinguishing their characters from the actors themselves has become practically impossible as the correspondence between one and the other is clear and vivid, like a symbiotic union to say the least. But something has changed: the bond is broken and separation becomes a sad consequence. The enchantment fades, therefore, throwing the admirers into the deepest despair. But what happened?

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson: “forgive me”

An unforgettable love story ‘risking’ (if one can say so) even reaching the altar. Today Kristen Stewart remembers those magical moments like this: “we spent a lot of time together and it was all very intense. We were together for years, he was my first love” she concluded with the following words: “I would have liked to marry him”. A conditional that still weighs heavily, expressed with evident sadness. In fact, why did they reach a breaking point?

One word: betrayal. The result was a real scandal involving several people, including, first and foremost, Kristen Stewart, who was in her early twenties at the time. But proceed in an orderly manner. As previously mentioned, the two Twilight stars made their relationship official in 2009 making fans over the moon. A few years later, in 2012 precisely, the couple moves away – in the meantime the fantasy saga is coming to an end – thus leaving a veil of bitterness.

In fact, Kristen Stewart cheated on Robert with Snow White and the Huntsman director Rupert Sanders – in whose aforementioned film Stewart played the main character. The resulting outcry led the latter to release an official statement, as reported by the sites TMZ and People: “I am deeply sorry for the pain and embarrassment I have caused to those close to me” concluding: “this episode He put the person I love and respect most, Rob, at risk.”

The well-known director and lover also exposed himself by publicly apologizing to his family, especially his wife Liberty Ross who, in turn, published a post on social media with the following tenor: “sometimes good things fall apart because something the best could happen.” From these words we probably deduce that husband and wife managed to get closer, at least at that moment, but certainly for Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson it was anything but easy.

Today they lead separate lives – the latter is currently engaged to the English model Suki Waterhouse, ready to become a father for the first time – but it undoubtedly remains the most exciting love story of the last fifteen years. If you want to discover other unmissable secrets of your favorites, I’ll leave you one, right at this link.