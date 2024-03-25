Riccardo Pianosi and Maggie Eileen Peschetto write a history of Italy. The Italian kitesurfing team will take part in their first Olympic Games in their career. They will defend the blue colors in Paris 2024.

Both were selected by the technical staff after receiving an Olympic card at the previous World Championships.

Photos via 2

“This is a particularly happy moment in my career,” says Pianosi (photo Martin Orsini – FIV), who has just won his third European medal in a row, according to coni.it. Knowing that I will represent my country at the Olympics is a source of great pride. I really can’t find the right words to describe this moment, but I would like to thank everyone who was close to me: my family and my girlfriend, who always gave me a helping hand even in difficult times, allowing me to achieve this goal. . Thanks to the federation and navy who made it all possible. I can’t wait to go to the Games and, why not, strive for a prestigious result. I think that I will be able to achieve an important result for my country.”

Peschetto (photo Formula Kite) is also enthusiastic, and coni.it continues: “The opportunity to represent Italy at the Olympic Games is news that has left me speechless. The hard work of these years was rewarded with a title that allowed me to fulfill a long-time dream. I talked about this with my grandfather, my first fan and the person to whom I dedicate this moment with all my heart: I knew the journey would be long, but he always supported me, as well as my family and my mother in particular. , who supported me, was always there. There were difficult moments, because it is natural that they exist in the life of an athlete, but everything is erased when such a prestigious goal is achieved. Great happiness will turn into motivation to do your best.”

Photo by Riccardo Pianosi: Martina Orsini – FIV

Photo by Maggie Peschetto: Formula Kite

There are currently 212 Italians qualified for the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics (106 men, 106 women) in 24 disciplines (coni.it):

– Skeet shooting (7 Olympic cards: 2 x trap, 2 x trap, 2 x skeet, 1 x skeet)

– Rhythmic gymnastics (7 Olympic cards: 2nd individual general competition, 5th team general competition)

– Target shooting (2 Olympic cards: rifle 1 x 10 m, pistol 1 x 10 m)

– Modern pentathlon (3 individual passes: Elena Micheli, Alice Sotero, Giorgio Malan)

— Diving (8 Olympic cards: 2 trampolines and synchronized trampolining, 2 trampolines and synchronized trampolining, 2 days of towers, 2 x towers)

– Boxing (8 individual passes: Salvatore Cavallaro – 80 kg, Jordana Sorrentino – 50 kg, Irma Testa – 57 kg, Aziz Abbes Muhiidin – 92 kg, Diego Lenzi +92 kg, Sirin Kharaabi – 54 kg, Angela Carini – 66 kg, Alessia Mesiano – 60 kg)

– Archery (1 Olympic card: 1 individual)

– Surfing (1 individual ticket: Leonardo Fioravanti)

– Swimming (15 individual passes and 25 Olympic cards: Gregorio Paltrinieri – 1500 freestyle and 800 freestyle, Alberto Razzetti – 200 medley, 400 medley and 200 butterfly, Thomas Ceccon – 100 backstroke, Benedetta Pilato – 100 breaststroke, Alessandro Miressi – 100m freestyle, Nicolo Martinenghi – 100m breaststroke, Simone Quadarella – 1500m freestyle and 800m freestyle, Lorenzo Zazzeri – 50m freestyle, Leonardo Deplano – 50m freestyle, 100m freestyle and 4x100m freestyle style, Manuel Frigo – 4x100m freestyle, Sara Franceschi – 400m medley, Lisa Angiolini – 100 freestyle, Sarah Curtis – 50 freestyle, Alessandro Ragaini – 200 freestyle, Filippo Megli – 4×200 freestyle; 4×100 freestyle, 4×100 freestyle, 4×100 freestyle, 4×100 freestyle, 4×200 freestyle, 4×200 freestyle, 4×200 freestyle, 4×200 freestyle, 4×100 d medley, 4×100 u medley)

– Sport climbing (1 individual pass: Matteo Zurloni – Speed)

– Sailing (10 individual passes for eight crews: Chiara Benini Floriani – ILCA 6, Jana Germani and Giorgia Bertuzzi – 49er:FX, Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti – Nacra 17 years a day, Marta Maggetti – iQFOiL d, Nicolo Renna – iQFOiL u, Lorenzo Brando Chiavarini – ILCA 7, Riccardo Pianosi – Kite and, Maggie Eileen Peschetto – Kite d)

– Athletics (3 individual passes: Gianmarco Tamberi – high jump, Sofia Yaremchuk and Giovanna Epis – marathon. 3 Olympic cards – marathon)

— Canoeing (2 Olympic cards for speed: C2 500 y; 4 Olympic cards for slalom: C1 d, C1 y, K1 d, K1 y)

– Rowing (13 Olympic cards: double PL u, quadruple sculls u, double u, double without u, double d, reserve quadruple u)

– Equestrianism (5 Olympic cards: 3+1 reserve in team eventing, 1 in individual show jumping)

– Rhythmic gymnastics (10 Olympic cards: 5 team competitions, 5 team competitions)

– Cycling (7 Olympic road maps: 3 y and 4 d)

– Fencing (12 Olympic cards d, 12 Olympic cards u: women’s team epee, men’s team epee, men’s team epee, women’s team epee, women’s team saber, men’s team saber, including reserve)

– Taekwondo (3 individual competitions: Ilenia Elisabetta Matonti – 49 kg, Vito Del Aquila – 58 kg, Simone Alessio – 80 kg)

– Cross-country swimming (3 Olympic cards: 1 x 10 km, 2 x 10 km)

— Artistic swimming (9 Olympic cards: Team and Duet)

— Water polo (Olympic cards for men’s and women’s teams: 26 pieces, including reserves)

– Judo (8 individual competitions: Assunta Scatto – 48 kg, Odetta Giuffrida – 52 kg, Veronica Toniolo – 57 kg, Aliche Bellandi – 78 kg, Manuel Lombardo – 73 kg, Christian Parlati – 90 kg, Asya Tavano – +78 kg, Antonio Esposito – 81 kg)

— Triathlon (4 Olympic cards: mixed relay, 2 y and 2 d)