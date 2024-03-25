loading…

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inspects a tank unit that invaded Seoul during the Korean War. Photo/KCNA via REUTERS

PYONGYANG – North Korean (North Korea) leader Kim Jong-un inspects the tank unit that invaded the capital of South Korea (South Korea), Seoul, during the Korean War.

North Korean state media, KCNA, on Monday (25/3/2024) reported Kim Jong-un carrying out inspections while calling for preparations for greater fighting.

Inter-Korean relations have been at their lowest point in recent years, with Pyongyang’s military recently conducting a series of UNSC-banned weapons tests, including launching ballistic missiles and conducting ground tests of a new type of hypersonic missile engine.

Kim Jong-un inspected the Seoul Ryu Kyong Su Guards 105th Tank Division on Sunday, according to KCNA, releasing photos showing the leader reviewing plans for an attack on South Korea.

“This division was the first division to attack Seoul and raised the DPRK flag on the puppet DPR (People’s Representative Council) building,” wrote KCNA.

DPRK is the abbreviation of Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, the official name of the country of North Korea. Meanwhile, the term puppet mentioned by KCNA refers to South Korea, which North Korea views as a Western puppet state.

“The tank unit demonstrated outstanding achievements in many battles during the past Homeland Liberation War,” KCNA continued, referring to the 1950-1953 Korean War, which ended in an armistice and not a peace treaty — meaning the two countries technically still fighting until now.

“Kim supervised the unit’s training and expressed great satisfaction that the tank crews had prepared well and showed a strong desire to annihilate the enemy,” the KCNA report added.

Kim Jong-un also called for more “ideological education” to help soldiers continue their good work completing war preparations and improving combat capabilities.