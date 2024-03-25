A message from the couple, directly from Kensington Palace, comes after the first video of Kate Middleton announcing her illness to the world

A flood of messages of affection and support is flooding Kate Middleton after the announcement of her illness. The young Princess moved the world with her strength and courage, especially in her choice to communicate her current battle in that way, and to everyone. In these hours she is receiving a response of great love from the public, especially from her subjects.

Kate and William have decided to respond to the messages of good wishes and sympathy that are arriving from all over the world. A gesture of gratitude for the support they are receiving during this difficult time. A lot of respect for privacy, of course, but also a lot of support and affection.

The news of Kate Middleton’s illness has gone around the world, fueling speculation and gossip. The Princess decided to break the silence to “turn off the gossip” and reassure her subjects about her health. There were many speculations that had been circulating about her for weeks, even months, including conspiracy theories and credible hypotheses.

Kate Middleton also spoke about the time it took to explain the situation to her three children: George, Charlotte and Louis. It is understandably difficult to have to explain to children such a complex condition between fighting against a really bad disease and emotional resistance for one’s family. The royal couple are aware of the impact Kate’s illness will have on their family, but are determined to face it bravely.

The public’s support is giving great strength to Kate and William. Their words of thanks express the deep emotion for the love they are receiving. A message from the couple, directly from Kensington Palace, arrives in response to the great love received from the thousands and thousands of people who follow the Royal Family:

The Prince and Princess are both enormously touched by the kind messages from people here in the UK, across the Commonwealth and around the world in response to HRH’s message. They are extremely moved by the public’s warmth and support and are grateful for their understanding of their request for privacy at this time.

Kate Middleton’s strength and the public’s love are truly exceptional and moving. The Princess is a woman admired and loved all over the world, but now it’s time for care, support and a single thought: overcoming obstacles.