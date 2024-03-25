Kate Middleton is aware of her public role and responsibilities. Her message was clear and direct, aimed at reassuring her subjects.

With a video published on social media, Kate Middleton recently announced to the world that she has cancer. The news shocked British subjects and beyond, leaving everyone shocked and saddened. Indiscretions and more or less credible hypotheses about the princess’s health conditions had appeared in newspapers all over the globe.

The confirmation of the tumor was the final blow and generated an (almost) total silence around the issue. Especially due to the clear “request for privacy and serenity” by the Royal Family.

After days of speculation and falsehoods on the web, the Princess of Wales has decided to clarify her health conditions once and for all, without too many formalities, without holding anything back. A touching message, written by her without the intervention of any advisor, in which Kate Middleton genuinely expressed her desire to dedicate herself to her family and treatment of her illness.

The princess’s words moved everyone. Her tranquility and composure, despite the difficult test she is facing, have not gone unnoticed. Several body language experts also confirmed the determination and decision with which she faced the video message in which she spoke about the disease.

A friend of Kate’s told the ‘Sunday Times’ that “after the diagnosis, Kate and her family went through difficult times.” On the other hand, all the online speculation certainly did not help the family’s mood, as well as exasperating the situation. “Kate felt the need to communicate the truth to silence the rumors and reassure everyone.”

The princess is aware of her public role and the responsibilities that come with it. Her message was clear and direct, aimed at reassuring her subjects. Public support did not take long to arrive. From all over the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth countries (and not only, obviously), messages of affection and encouragement arrived at Kensington Palace.

A spokesperson for the official residence of the princes issued an official note. “William and Kate are touched by the kind messages they have received. They are extremely grateful for the public’s warmth and support and understand the desire for privacy during this difficult time.” Kate Middleton’s battle against cancer has just begun. If love and support are any good, now is the time to see these special medicines in action.