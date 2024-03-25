According to those in the know, while they were hospitalized at the London Clinic, Kate Middleton and King Charles met. Both are facing cancer diagnoses

Both were admitted to the London Clinic around the same time. Both received a difficult cancer diagnosis. Both are well-known faces of the English Royal House, the most important members. It makes sense that they support each other. Today emerges a tender gesture that the sovereign would have made towards his beloved daughter-in-law, wife of his first-born William. Here’s what happened when Kate Middleton and King Charles were in hospital.

We all know that Prince William’s father and wife were admitted to the London Clinic at the same time. At the beginning of the year, in fact, the sovereign underwent prostate surgery, while Catherine underwent an unspecified abdominal operation.

King Charles III was later diagnosed with a tumor, immediately announced by the official channels of the English Royal House. Kate, on the other hand, began her convalescence, amidst a thousand rumors and conspiracies, until she too admitted that she had discovered a tumor.

Two parallel stories that intertwined, even if the nation was told differently. Carlo released an official statement, while Kate, after a few months and tired of all the rumors about her, released a video putting her face to it.

According to what the Daily Mail reports, the 75-year-old, the day before the release of that video, went to lunch with Kate at Windsor Castle. The couple would also have confided in their ongoing treatments, given that they are both facing the same disease. However, it wouldn’t be the first time.

Kate Middleton and King Charles in hospital together: the sovereign’s gesture is moving

According to what some sources reported, in fact, when King Charles III and Kate Middleton were hospitalized at the London Clinic, he gave her a sweet surprise. He had gone to visit her in his dressing gown to comfort her after her surgery.

Kate has always been the sovereign’s favorite daughter-in-law. He thinks of her as the daughter he never had. Having to face the same evil at the same time, the two would have become even closer.