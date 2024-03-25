After the future Queen’s video message, the royal family received incredible affection. Kate and William wanted to thank the whole world through the Kensington Palace spokesperson.

The love received has warmed the hearts of the royal family, but now Kate and William ask to be able to face this new obstacle in privacy. They need time to accept the diagnosis, face it and above all manage it as best as possible for the good of their children: George, Charlotte and Louis.

Kate and William are hugely touched by the messages they have received from people here in the UK, across the Commonwealth and around the world in response to HRH’s message. They are extremely moved by the public’s warmth and support and are grateful for their understanding of their request for privacy at this time. Now the matter must go private.

After the hospitalization of the Princess of Wales, all kinds of rumors have circulated on the web. Probably, this is precisely the reason that may have pushed Kate Middleton to tell the truth to the world through a video message.

In January she was hospitalized to undergo delicate abdominal surgery. Prince William’s wife revealed that the sad diagnosis came after some post-operative tests. The doctors informed her that they had discovered the disease in time and advised her to undergo preventive chemotherapy. This is a therapy that involves taking various drugs that counteract and slow down the proliferation of tumor cells. Those cells that escaped the intervention.

Kate has already started treatment, as she herself explained. She appeared thin and weak, but at the same time smiling and optimistic.

She reassured her subjects that as soon as possible she will return to work with joy, as she always has. She chose to reveal her cancer only now because she needed to find the right way to tell her children and to reassure them that everything will be fine. The princess asks to be able to face everything with her family, in her privacy. At the end of her long video message, Kate addressed a thought to all those people who are currently facing a battle against cancer.

