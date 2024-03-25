JP Morgan Asset Management launches its active ETFs

ETF, in English exchange-traded fund, is something unknown to most people but on the contrary it is well present in the world of professional investors, investment banks and all organizations dedicated to managing savings.

In practice, an ETF is a type of fund listed on the stock exchange. This is not new because this type of fund was born way back in 1990 but only really started to be successful in the 21st century. And this success has translated into immense savings funds. Forecasts for these products say that in three years they could reach something like 20 trillion dollars compared to the current 12 trillion.

In short, figures that could easily represent an important part of the GDP of nations and which move on the stock market at the speed of light. And in this growing flow of money collection JP Morgan has put its weight and its strategy into play. It is worth mentioning that JP Morgan Chase & Co. is a US multinational financial services company headquartered in New York. It is one of the Big Four U.S. banks along with Bank of America, Citigroup and Wells Fargo, and is the largest bank in the world valued at over $420 billion.

JP Morgan Asset Management currently has 113 funds with $164 billion in assets

JP Morgan Asset Management set up its ETF sales platform in 2014 and now has 113 funds, with $164 billion in assets. But the bank’s objective is “stratospheric”, as its CEO George Gatch states, “within five years we would like to reach one trillion dollars”. And this mega goal could be achieved thanks to so-called active ETFs. With these new products, managers can, at their discretion, move the portfolio and obtain extra income if successful.

What the Bank intends to do with active ETFs is, as the CEO says, “to help clients face turbulent times. And we do this by focusing on active management. Uncertainty has created inefficiencies in many markets and that means opportunities for good managers. Active ETFs are now only 6% of the exchange traded fund market but, thanks to their cost, transparency, efficiency and flexibility they are a real revolution in the sector, together with the technology that will allow us to reduce costs and provide greater added value to customers.”

And all this development should be possible because, according to many observers, the economy is doing better than many economists and managers would have predicted. Inflation, which now appears to be under control, will be the key variable on which the behavior of the markets will revolve in the coming months. Real wages are rising for the first time in a long time.

And this plays in favor of consumption. Among other good news that should encourage new growth are the actions of Western central banks which will begin to lower rates from next summer. They will remain higher than before Covid. But the global economy appears to be strong enough to handle them and that’s certainly good news.