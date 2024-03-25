Japan recently issued a health alert due to the accelerated increase in cases of group A streptococcus infection. In just the first month of the year, 378 serious cases of said bacteria were reported.

The health warning issued in Japan and concentrated in the Japanese country has generated concerns among health authorities worldwide, since the spread of group A streptococcal infections has resulted in 378 cases in one month, a figure that becomes alarming. when comparing it with the 941 cases registered in 2023.

What are group A strep?

These bacteria, scientifically named Streptococcus pyogenes, cause clinical symptoms of infections that can range from mild to serious and even fatal. One of the most worrying complications of this bacteria is streptococcal toxic shock syndrome, with a 30% mortality rate.

How does a serious or fatal group A strep infection occur?

There are several ways in which a serious and/or alarming infection can show up in the patient:

Sepsis. Pneumonia. Meningitis. Joint infections. Toxic shock syndrome (presenting fever, chills, muscle pain, nausea, vomiting, low blood pressure, tachycardia and rapid breathing).

How does this bacteria spread?

Contagion occurs through the nasal and throat secretions of the person who is infected and with infected skin lesions.

The risk of becoming infected increases considerably when the person who has a type A strep infection is sick and the bacteria are located in the throat or directly on the skin (the wound).

On the contrary, people who are asymptomatic carriers of streptococcus have less chance of infecting it and it is not common for this bacteria to be transmitted by handling household objects or items.

Due to the previous descriptions and data, the health authorities in charge have issued a statement to respond to any suspicion of infection that meets the characteristics of the “flesh-eating bacteria”, to seek to contain its spread.

Although appropriate antibiotics eliminate the infection and contagion, it is essential to complete the treatment indicated in each case and person. Therefore, medical attention will be the key to avoiding a worsening of health.

It is because of this situation that Japan and other countries are taking health and educational prevention measures, emphasizing personal hygiene and immediate attention to symptoms of infection, to avoid getting sick and contribute to public health.

