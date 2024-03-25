Iveco, the winning strategy of German CEO Gerrit Marx

“Last year we at Iveco ran a lot, reaching 16.2 billion in revenues (+13% compared to 2022), with a profit of 218 million (159 million the year before). And now we want a new goal because we achieved the last one three years early,” said Gerrit Marx, CEO of the Iveco Group controlled by the Agnelli family through Exor. The German manager explained to investors and analysts the complex strategy of the multinational focused on the production of trucks.

A complex strategy but summarized by the CEO: “We are committed to accelerating our product portfolio, to diversified and more robust collaborations and to greater determination in the pursuit of sustainability. We want to combine internal development work with the exploration of “high-quality opportunities”. All this also comes through important investments: 5.5 billion euros in five years and 1 billion in efficiency improvements without job cuts. After years of instability, the Group seems to have defined its short-term objectives more clearly: more vehicles sold and more profitability (between 7% and 8%).

Iveco, the restart from a split with CNH Industrial

The turning point came when Iveco decided, in 2022, to leave the CNH Industrial group, a project that never actually started with an unlikely mix of trucks, buses, tractors, combine harvesters and construction machinery from the American group. Once the deal was cancelled, Iveco began to recover and well, even on the stock market. A strong Group of eight brands divided into five divisions, concentrated above all in Europe. The most important, that of trucks, brought in 10.6 billion (65% of total revenue). The second sector is the development and production of engines (4.3 billion), then buses (Iveco Bus and Heuliez) at 2.3 billion. Some cuts are also expected, in particular as for Magirus military vehicles.

Iveco, rosy forecasts for 2028

In 2028 Marx is aiming for a turnover of almost 20 billion also and above all with the new alliances. These include the one with the South Korean manufacturer Hyundai for the development of electric batteries and fuel cells (hydrogen) for heavy trucks. Another collaboration is with the Turkish Ford Otosan (US-owned Ford Trucks) where work will be done on European standard truck cabins for the driver’s full vision. There are three main objectives of these collaborations: reduce costs, ensure compliance with regulations and compete on prices. In short, a promising strategy of a Group, relatively small on a global level, which invoices less than a third of what the European top Daimler Truck earns but distributes profits of 25%. A figure that confirms the CEO’s final words “If you look at large companies and see where they earn, they don’t do it from scale, but from having the right things. They are specialized players and know the game in which they are present. The big ones are not the most profitable.”