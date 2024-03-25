loading…

Poland demanded an explanation from Russia after Moscow’s missiles breached Polish airspace during a massive missile attack on Ukraine. Photo/REUTERS

WARSAW – Warsaw is demanding an explanation from Moscow after one of Russia’s missiles briefly breached Polish airspace during a massive missile attack on Ukraine.

The incident prompted Poland and its NATO allies to activate F-16 fighter jets.

This was Russia’s third major missile attack against Ukraine in the past four days, and the second to target the capital, Kyiv.

The governor of the Lviv region, Maksym Kozytskyi, said via the Telegram platform that critical infrastructure was affected, but he did not specify what exactly was affected. No deaths or injuries were reported.

Later, authorities said that rescue teams had just put out fire victims at critical infrastructure facilities in the Lviv region, which Russia attacked with missiles and drones overnight and in the morning.

The head of Kyiv’s military administration, Serhiy Popko, said Russia used cruise missiles launched from Tu-95MS strategic bombers. An air alert in the capital was activated for more than two hours as the missiles entered Kyiv in clusters from the north.

He said the attack was launched from the Engels district of Russia’s Saratov region.

Based on preliminary data, he said, there were no casualties or damage in the capital.

The Polish Armed Forces Operations Command said in a statement that there was a violation of Polish airspace at 04:23 by one of the cruise missiles launched by Russia against cities in western Ukraine.