Fedez announced it a little while ago on his social profile: what are we talking about

It’s been in the air for some time now and now it’s a reality. The podcast of Chiara Ferragni’s now ex-partner is no longer in his hands. Fedez says goodbye to Muschio Selvaggio and now everyone is wondering who the highly successful program will go to. “Marra and I are leaving…”: with these words and with a very particular last episode, the era of the Italian rapper in his podcast ends.

Luis Sal had said it: Fedez lost his battle to have the podcast they created together and from which the YouTuber then left badly. Fedez had continued with Mr Marra, until the dispute reached a standstill.

Fedez announced that Muschio Selvaggio, at least with this management, would stop, underlining that, perhaps, both would continue together, somewhere. The last episode of the podcast aired on March 25th.

The latest episode, published in these hours, was announced by Federico Lucia, who also showed his new home. Alongside the rapper and Mr Marra, there are two guests: the 35-year-old web influencer Alex Mucci (Italian exponent of OnlyFans) and Pippo Ricciardi, comedian, author and improviser.

An episode dedicated to the world of “adults”, during which the four participants each chose a red light film, speaking about it, however, as if it were a real author’s title.

Fedez, after the farewell to Muschio Selvaggio, who will host the podcast?

“Last episode of the Wild Moss, it ends here guys, or rather I don’t know what will happen to it but it will end up in the hands of Luis. Marra and I are getting up…“. With these words in her Stories Fedez really touches her slowly, given that the podcast could return to Luis Sal.

The episode, says Fedez, is a bit intellectual, because films for adults are reviewed as if they were by author. “They threw out the video for 18 year olds because we forgot to cover some nipples and guns.” A hot farewell, then!