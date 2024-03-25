loading…

Israel banned Palestinian Christians from entering Jerusalem on Palm Sunday. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Israel has banned thousands of Palestinian Christians in the occupied West Bank from entering the occupied city of Jerusalem to participate in Palm Sunday celebrations before Easter. Israeli troops are stationed at checkpoints around Jerusalem and around the Old City.

The Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, presided over Palm Sunday Mass on Sunday morning (24/3/2024) at the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in the Old City. The service was attended by bishops and priests, as well as monks, nuns and a number of congregants, mostly from Jerusalem itself and Palestinian citizens of Israel.

Israeli authorities require Muslim and Christian Palestinians to obtain special permits to cross military checkpoints around the holy city and have access to places of worship, particularly the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Church of the Holy Sepulchre.

They also limit the issuance of permits, requiring Palestinians to have “cards” issued by the Israeli army after conducting what they call “security checks” on applicants. After that, Palestinians must download a special application on their mobile devices and apply for a permit. Applications for such permits are usually rejected.

According to Middle East Monitor, churches have canceled all forms of holiday celebrations in connection with the ongoing Israeli military attack on Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, apart from masses, prayers and religious rituals.

A number of Christian pilgrims from around the world arrived in Jerusalem to celebrate Palm Sunday as many airlines canceled flights due to the ongoing aggression in Gaza and strict restrictions imposed by Israel on the entry of foreigners from Jordan.

Churches in Jerusalem, Bethlehem, Jericho and Gaza that follow the Western calendar celebrate Palm Sunday. Churches in the integrated regions of Ramallah, Nablus and Jenin, meanwhile, will celebrate Easter according to the Eastern calendar.

In Bethlehem, Palm Sunday Mass is held in the Latin Church of Saint Catherine, next to the Church of the Nativity. Masses were also held in various Catholic churches in Bethlehem, Beit Sahour and Beit Jala, as well as in the city of Jericho.

In Gaza City, Palm Sunday Mass was held at the Latin Church of the Holy Family, despite difficult conditions caused by the ongoing Israeli military offensive.

(ahm)