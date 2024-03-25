loading…

The Zionist regime and Ankara were involved in a diplomatic dispute after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened to send Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu to Allah. Photo/REUTERS/Jerusalem Post

TEL AVIV – The Zionist regime and Ankara are involved in a diplomatic dispute. This feud was sparked by comments by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan who threatened to “send” Israeli Prime Minister (PM) Benjamin Netanyahu to Allah.

Israel’s Foreign Minister, Israel Katz, ordered his office to summon representatives of the Turkish Embassy over Erdogan’s statement.

“I instructed Israeli Foreign Ministry officials to summon Turkey’s deputy ambassador to Israel for a serious reprimand, following Erdogan’s attack on Prime Minister Netanyahu and his threat to send Netanyahu to Allah, and to convey a clear message to Erdogan,” Katz wrote in X .

“You who support the burning of babies, murderers, rapists and mutilation of corpses by Hamas criminals, are the last people who can talk about God,” continued Katz, as quoted by the Jerusalem Post, Sunday (24/3/2024).

“No God will listen to those who support the atrocities and crimes against humanity committed by Hamas’s barbaric friends. Shut up and be ashamed!” added Katz.

Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Oncu Keceli hit back by saying: “Turkey will continue to speak the truth, and bring the persecution of the Palestinian people to the global agenda.”

“The crimes committed by Israel in Gaza over the past six months can no longer be hidden, and Israel is being tried on charges of genocide,” continued Keceli.

On Thursday, while speaking at a political rally, Erdogan said: “We handed over the person known as Netanyahu to our God whose name is Al-Qahhar,” he said referring to Allah by one of His 99 names. “Let our God destroy him,” Erdogan continued.

The two countries have been at odds since Israel declared war on Hamas in October in response to attacks by the Palestinian resistance group, which left around 1,200 people dead and more than 200 taken hostage.

Israel’s retaliatory bombing of Gaza and its ground operations have caused the deaths of at least 32,000 people, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health.

The Turkish leader has repeatedly compared the Israeli PM to German Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler, and accused Israel of committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

Israel, meanwhile, claims that the Turkish president is among the worst anti-Semites in history, because of his stance on the conflict and his support for Hamas.

