Islam Khalilov (15), a Muslim boy who saved more than 100 people from being massacred by terrorists at the Crocus City Hall concert hall, Moscow, Russia, Friday night. Photo/East2West

MOSCOW – A 15-year-old Muslim boy was hailed as a local hero for saving more than 100 people from being massacred by terrorists at the Crocus City Hall concert hall, Moscow, Russia.

This boy named Islam Khalilov worked as a locker room attendant at Crocus City Hall, where the mass shooting occurred on Friday night last week.

His familiarity with the building allowed him to act quickly to guide hundreds of frightened concertgoers to safety, preventing further deaths in the massacre.

The concert venue outside Moscow was packed ahead of the Russian rock band’s performance; Picnic, when a group of terrorists armed with assault rifles forced their way into the building. They shot the fleeing people indiscriminately and then set fire to the concert hall.

According to the latest data, as of Monday (25/3/2024), the attack had claimed the lives of 137 people, and around 180 other people were injured.

Khalilov told Ruptly that when people started running down the escalator, he realized from the stairs that an emergency was occurring.

He acted on instinct at that moment and used his thorough knowledge of the place to immediately organize the evacuation of visitors to another building within the Crocus City Hall complex.

“I started screaming on the porch, all over Crocus City Hall—’Guys, there’s a shooting! Everybody run to the fair!’—and I show them where to go and help everyone,” he explains.

“There was a stampede, and everyone was shocked at first. Nobody knows what to do and where to go,” he said.