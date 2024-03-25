Intesa helps SMEs: investments of 120 billion

Intesa Sanpaolo presented a financing program, called “Your future is our business”, which aims to provide 120 billion euros by 2026 to support SMEs, micro-companies, the third sector and agri-food supply chains and tourist.

The program is divided into three main directions: the transition towards a 5.0 and energy economy, expansion into foreign markets and digital development with particular attention to cybersecurity. The underlying objective is to accompany Italian companies in the transformation necessary for industrial renewal and to face the challenges of the energy and digital transition.

An integral part of a broader effort to support the objectives of the Pnrr, Intesa Sanpaolo’s initiative is committed to significantly contributing to the achievement of the overall objectives with a total of over 410 billion euros. Stefano Barrese, head of the Banca dei Territori Division of Intesa Sanpaolo, commented: “We address over 1.2 million customers including SMEs and smaller businesses, for everyone we want to stimulate a relaunch approach towards growth with new means and new objectives shared. The business world must face a technological, digital, geographical and generational repositioning in a medium-long term logic and Intesa Sanpaolo is ready to support it with a 120 billion plan between now and 2026″.