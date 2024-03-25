Panetta, consensus emerges in the ECB for a rate cut

Inflation is “rapidly decreasing, making a rate cut possible, and the consensus that is emerging especially in recent weeks, within the ECB’s governing council, is moving in this direction”. Thus the Governor of the Bank of Italy Fabio Panetta and member of the Board of Directors of the ECB during a speech in memory of the 150th anniversary of the birth of Luigi Einaudi.

“Foster competition without excesses; prudently manage public finances, working to stimulate growth and reduce debt; preserve monetary stability; shift the concept of sovereignty from the national level in favor of a stronger, more open and united Europe , that matters in the world”. This was underlined by the governor of the Bank of Italy, Fabio Panetta, recalling only “some of Luigi Einaudi’s teachings” during the conference organized in the Campidoglio. “Lessons that are still current – explained Panetta – which still guide the Bank of Italy in its daily activity at the service of our country. These few memories taken from an immense work show the intensity with which Einaudi dedicated his life, his work, one’s own intellectual production for the common good. From his example comes a clear teaching, oriented towards the future, to be passed down over time. For these reasons – concluded Panetta – the Bank of Italy is pleased to participate in the celebrations of the 150th anniversary of birth of the President and Governor Luigi Einaudi. With this conference and with the work of the National Committee, the commitment to transmit the teachings of the Master to the new generations is renewed today”.

Reduce the “high public debt, the result of imbalances accumulated over many years” by applying “the Einaudi principle of aiming, with the necessary flexibility, towards a lasting rebalancing of public accounts”. “This requires – explained Panetta – both short and medium-term planning of spending and measures capable of ensuring a gradual but constant reduction of the debt over time. The more credible the reduction path is, the less compensation will be investors will require to hold our debt. This will in turn increase the room for maneuver for fiscal interventions of a social nature and to deal with future unforeseen situations”.

“The ultimate objective of the European Central Bank can only be the same as that implemented in the post-war period by the Bank of Italy led by Luigi Einaudi, to regain price stability without unnecessary damage to the real economy”.