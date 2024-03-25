McLaren may not be Ferrari or Lamborghini, but the name has become an integral part of the automotive landscape. With the F1 it already had the fastest production car in the world at that time, and since then the company has not stood still, producing top-end cars such as the P1, Speedtail, Senna, GT(S) and Arthur. However, this was not enough, because it was not very warm in McLaren… And now this should change.

100 percent Bahrain

The manufacturer announced that its entire business has become the property of the Bahraini holding company Mumtalakat. It is essentially an investment fund owned by the state of Bahrain, and the fund previously owned 60 percent of the shares. Now Mumtalakat has also bought the remaining 40 percent of all shares, which means that the Bahrainis now have full decision-making rights over McLaren… And they will take advantage of this, because, according to the press release, the time has come for “new products and new technologies” – get ready and go for the much talked about electric SUV.

This new development doesn’t come out of the blue, of course, because McLaren has been in choppy waters for some time now. For example, she previously sold an entire collection of historic cars to the same Mumtalakat to free up funds for the development of Arthur, and even her headquarters in Woking have now passed into the hands of an American real estate firm. McLaren will continue to lease a site there so that its cars will at least still be developed in the UK. In other words, get ready for extra Union Jacks in the daytime running lights of future McLaren models to highlight what little heritage is left behind – because that’s the way it should be done, Mini and MG, right?