Family killed in the Chioggia fire: the boy who first intervened and who tried to help those people speaks

Veneto is in shock following the tragedy that occurred two days ago in Sottomarina di Chioggia, a fire that broke out in a house and killed an entire local family, made up of wife, husband and son. The first to intervene and try to help them was a trader from the area, who, interviewed by Venezia Today, recounted those tragic moments.

The victims of the fire

The authorities are investigating to try to understand how such a tragedy could have happened. In particular they want to find out where and how the fire started which led to the death of three people, all belonging to the same family, mother, father and son.

Credit: Venezia Today

Their names were Gianni Boscolo Scarmanati, Luisella Veronese and Davide Scarmanati, and they were 64, 59 and 27 years old respectively. They were all sleeping on the second floor of their home in Sottomarina di Chioggia and were victims not of the flames, but of the smoke that reached them coming up the stairwell.

During those tragic moments, the first to realize what was happening was Umar Munir, manager of a diner in the area. Here is his testimony to Venezia Today:

There was an explosion and a lot of smoke. I told the lady who was waving her hands out the window ‘Throw yourself!’. Then I never saw her again. I had climbed from the windows to the first floor holding on to the grates, but the smoke overwhelmed me, I couldn’t breathe and I unclipped myself to go back down to the asphalt.

Umar Munir – Credit: Venezia Today

Munir also said he tried to put out the flames with the fire extinguisher in his shop, but failed because the flames were too high. The firefighters, who arrived on site shortly after, then broke into the house and put out the flames. Having gone upstairs, they found the three bodies on the ground, now lifeless.

Fabio, son of Gianni and Luisella and brother of Davide, who lives elsewhere and only found out about what happened later, was also part of the family. His pain is enormous, inconsolable. “Tonight I went through a hell that I can’t explain. My family is no longer here.”