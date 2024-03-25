A little-known disease, but frightening for those who suffer from it: we are talking about a very rare syndrome called “Prosopometamorphopsia or Pmo. Symptoms? Those who suffer from this see the devil… but specifically visualize the faces of others “distorted like demons.”

Photographs showing the faces of patients with the disease, taken with the help of a patient, were published in the scientific journal The Lancet.

The study, published in The Lancet’s Clinical Imaging section, is described as “the first to provide accurate, photorealistic visualization of the facial distortions experienced by a person with PMO when looking at others.”

Scientists report what is essentially a unique case of a patient suffering from this syndrome: “A 58-year-old man with a 31-month history of seeing people’s faces distorted and, in his words, appearing ‘demonic,’ visited our laboratory for evaluation – we read in the abstract of the article from the Lancet -. The patient stated that distortions (severely elongated facial features with deep grooves on the forehead, cheeks, and chin) were present on the face of every person he encountered, but he reported no distortions when looking at objects such as houses or cars. The patient said that although the faces were distorted, he was still able to recognize who they were.”

Interestingly, the patient did not report “distortion when viewing facial images on a screen or on paper. The distortions were not accompanied by delusional beliefs about the identity of the people he encountered, such as his family or friends.”

What is Seeing the Devil Syndrome?

Prosopometamorphopsia (a term of Greek etymology, where “prosopo” means face and “metamorphopsia” means distorted vision) is a neurological disorder that affects the perception of a person’s face. This is a special type of metamorphopsia, a general term used to describe a distortion or change in the visual perception of objects or faces. In particular, with prosopometamorphopsia, people have difficulty recognizing other people’s faces or perceive faces distorted.

The exact causes of prosopometamorphopsia are not yet fully understood, but it is believed that it is often associated with damage or dysfunction of the occipital cortex, which is the part of the brain responsible for visual processing. Possible causes may include traumatic brain injury, stroke, tumors, neurodegenerative diseases, or genetic diseases.

People with prosopometamorphopsia may have difficulty recognizing other people’s faces, even familiar faces such as close friends and family members. They may perceive faces as distorted, disproportionate, or even unrecognizable. This disorder can have a significant impact on people’s daily lives and social relationships, as the ability to recognize faces is critical for normal social interaction.

There is currently no specific treatment for prosopometamorphopsia, but there are several compensatory strategies that may be helpful. For example, some people may rely on other visual cues, such as distinctive features or clothing, to recognize people. Other strategies may include using memory techniques and avoiding difficult social situations in which the ability to recognize faces is critical.

(Photo: @The Lancet – © Elsevier Ltd. 2024. All rights reserved)

Ruetir is in GOOGLE NEWS. To stay up to date with our news, click on this link and select the star in the upper right corner to follow the source.