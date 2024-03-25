Liam Gallagher’s moving interview: today the star is 51 years old and has changed his life

Liam Gallagher’s outburst moved everyone. In a long interview with The Sun, the artist spoke about private details of his life, such as past excesses and his current health condition.

The British singer-songwriter, frontman of the Oasis musical group, is now 51 years old. His past was not easy with alcohol and drugs, but today he has left it all behind. As he himself revealed in the interview with The Sun, there comes a time in life when you understand what the most important things are, such as health.

You have to get rid of everything you thought was cool to get back to reality and health.

Today the artist has new habits, such as waking up at 4 in the morning. She goes to sleep at 6 or 7 and wakes up before dawn to sit in bed and think. Now, at 51, Liam Gallagher understands the importance of life values. The importance of health, unlike when he was young. Before, all that mattered was being “cool” in the eyes of others, even if it meant compromising his own health.

As you get older you realize how precious life is. What if I’m afraid of death? There are days when I’m excited about everything and others when I’m like, ‘Life is bullshit.’ But after all, we’re all going to die, right?

The Oasis frontman then spoke about his health conditions. Last year he had to give up the sporting activity, which he loved so much, following hip surgery. Not only that, unfortunately Liam suffers from arthritis and is unable to sleep at night due to the unbearable pain in his bones. He confessed that he is forced to take natural, herbal sleeping pills. The only way that allows him to rest and face the next day:

Herbal sleeping pills saved my life.

Already in 2017 the star revealed that he suffered from Hashimoto’s thyroiditis, a chronic autoimmune disease caused by an incorrect response of the immune system to damage to the thyroid, which can cause hypothyroidism, and psoriasis, a chronic inflammatory skin disease.

Read also: “I discovered this very rare tumor by chance”, the actress talks about the disease hosted by Caterina Balivo.