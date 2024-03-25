Moments of fear for a talent student: what happened

The first episode of Amici’s Evening was broadcast on Saturday evening, a great success as expected by everyone. One of the contestants literally became so anxious that she couldn’t breathe. What happened? Let’s find out together.

Amici 23: the eliminated from the first episode of the Evening

After a period of great anticipation, the first episode of Amici’s Evening finally aired on Saturday evening. The three teams faced each other in a regime of great competition and in the end it was Zerbi-Cele who came out on top.

They defeated both the Cucca-Lo and Petti-Mondo teams, proving once again that they know what they’re doing. During the first episodes of the Evening there are always two students who have to leave school.

Lil Jolie

The first competitor must abandon the program immediately after playing the first round while the second elimination will take place after a final ballot which, however, takes more time. The first eliminated from this edition was Ayle, the singer of “Allergica alle fragole”.

As for the final elimination, however, a singer and a dancer, Lil Jolie and Kumo, competed. The two brought some of their most famous pieces to the stage and at the end waited for the judges’ response in the house. After a short break, Maria decided to connect with the boys by telling them that it would be the young Tiziano who would have to leave Amici’s house.

Bad anxiety attack for Lil Jolie: Maria De Filippi intervenes

Credits: Friends of Maria De Filippi

Certainly performing in public and having to open up in front of thousands of people is not an easy thing, especially for those who suffer from anxiety and panic attacks. Lil Jolie knows this very well and despite having different experience on stage, she experienced moments of real terror during the first episode of the Evening.

All this occurred when the girl was waiting for the judges’ judgment and watching her rival Kumo’s performance. Angela then performed the song “Lost of you” which allowed her to express her interpretative and vocal qualities.

Lil Jolie

Immediately afterwards, however, the interpreter experienced great difficulties, so much so that he had to ask for water to try to find calm. When Maria asked her how she was, Lil Jolie admitted that she couldn’t breathe well and Maria invited her to leave the studio to try to compose herself.

However, Angela decided to remain seated and so Maria preferred to send the advertisement to allow the girl to recover and try to tame her emotions. Lil Jolie also appeared visibly tired once she returned to the house, expressing a sigh of relief only when she discovered that she had won the challenge. Perhaps as the episodes progress Angela will get used to this type of context.