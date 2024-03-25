The Hyundai i30 N is dead, long live the i30 N-Line! Hyundai will think something like this. The sporty i20 and i30 (which were no longer available in the CO2-conscious Netherlands anyway…) should give way to an “affordable electric sports car”. For Hyundai drivers who would like to continue driving on petrol for a while, Hyundai today introduces the second facelift of the i30 and i30 Wagon, which were originally launched in 2016.

Mechanically, nothing changes in the Hyundai i30. So you can still only choose the mild hybrid 1.0-litre three-cylinder engine producing 120 PS. or a 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine producing 159 hp. The 48V mild hybrid system is not designed to increase power, but mainly to reduce fuel consumption and CO2 emissions.

Small changes to the i30

On the outside, Hyundai is changing the radiator grille, license plate inserts in the bumper and fog lamp housings. In addition, the previously optional LED headlights are now standard, and the 16-inch wheels have a new design. Customers who have the extra money to pay for the N-Line will get a different grille design. Some dark metallic color details also make their way onto the Hyundai on the left and right. There are also new side skirts in the same shade and (optional) 18-inch wheels from the N-Line division. Inside you will find three red horizontal lines on the upholstery.

Speaking of the interior, the driver now gets an (optional) 10.25-inch screen, three USB-C ports front and rear, and LED lighting in both the cabin and cargo area. And of course, the i30 is loaded with driving assistants. You now also get ROA, Rear Occupant Alert, which “prevents rear seat occupants, such as children, from being forgotten when exiting and locking the vehicle.”

Production will start soon

Prices for the updated Hyundai i30 are not yet known. The versions you can order now cost a minimum of €29,295 for the hatchback (€23,249 in Belgium) and €32,995 for the Wagon (€24,099 in Belgium). Restyling will be a little higher. Production of the facelifted i30 will begin next month and will continue to take place in the Czech Republic.