Columnist, professor and recently retired whistleblower Ronald Plasterk launched a startup five years ago to develop a cancer vaccine – the company was sold for 32 million euros. The profit went entirely to Plasterk and his business partners. The other scientist behind the study and the Amsterdam UMC were left empty-handed, investigative journalist Lucas Brouwers discovered. Why didn’t they benefit?

The full reconstruction by Lukas Brouwers and Bas Haan can be read here.

