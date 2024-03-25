loading…

ISIS-Khorasan deliberately targeted Russia by carrying out deadly terror attacks. Photo/Reuters

MOSCOW – More than 137 people were killed and more than 100 others injured following a deadly attack on concertgoers at Moscow’s Crocus City Hall before a performance by a Soviet-era rock band on Friday.

The attackers wearing camouflage uniforms opened fire and reportedly threw explosive devices into the concert venue, which was left burning and its roof collapsed after the deadly attack.

Eleven people have been detained, including four directly involved in the armed attack, Russian news agency Interfax reported on Saturday.

ISIS’s Afghan branch – also known as the Islamic State in Khorasan Province, ISKP (ISIS-Khorasan) – has claimed responsibility for the attack and United States officials have confirmed the authenticity of the claim.

How Is ISIS-Khorasan Targeting Russia?

1. The most powerful ISIS branch in the world is ISIS-Khorasan



Photo/Reuters

According to Al Jazeera, this group remains one of the most active ISIS affiliates and takes its title from the ancient caliphate in a region that once covered Afghanistan, Iran, Pakistan and Turkmenistan.

The group emerged from eastern Afghanistan in late 2014 and consists of breakaway Pakistani Taliban fighters and local fighters who pledged allegiance to the late ISIS leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

This group has since had a fearsome reputation for its brutal actions.

Murat Aslan, a military analyst and former Turkish army colonel, said the Islamic State affiliate in Afghanistan was known for its “radical and violent methodology”.

“I think their ideology inspires them in choosing targets. First of all, Russia is in Syria and fighting against Daesh (ISIS) like the United States. That means they see such countries as hostile countries,” Aslan told Al Jazeera.

“They are now in Moscow. “Previously they occurred in Iran, and we will see more attacks, perhaps in other capitals,” he added.