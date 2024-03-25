They’re a colorful group that sells survival kits, water filters, garden seeds and extremely durable food bars at Utrecht’s Prepshop (“do-it-yourself specialist”). For example, Geertje (age and last name known to NRC). She is informed about a home battery so that she can be independent from the mains. “I find it fun and interesting to live a self-sufficient and sustainable life, but I also seriously believe that there are vulnerabilities in public institutions that the Dutch are not sufficiently aware of. “I consider different scenarios: from an overloaded energy grid, as is already happening, to more intense and unpredictable geopolitical events.”

Taner (38 years old, also prefers without a last name) walks out the door with his wife. “Yes, I’m sure something bad will happen.” He does not know what exactly, but he foresees a crisis deliberately created by the “elite”. And then he wants his family to have enough food and drink to “live at least for a few weeks.”

The store in the center of Utrecht is also frequented by people who are simply curious or preparing for a thousand-kilometre “ultra” cycling trip that requires non-perishable, compact food and good batteries, such as Brian van der Veen. (33). “These disaster scenarios are for doomsday predictors, I don’t believe them and I’m not going to be afraid of them.” His friend Joy Zwaak, 28, adds with a laugh that she saved some super long-lasting nutrition bars that she used to buy but never used at home: “I don’t throw them away; you never know.”

“Preparing” is no longer a marginal phenomenon. Last summer, the National Coordinator for Counterterrorism and Security (NCTV) launched the Think Ahead campaign with a call for an emergency package containing drinking water, cash, a radio and a flashlight with extra batteries. Dutch NATO admiral Rob Bauer warned earlier this year to “expect the unexpected” and stock up on emergency supplies.

Such warnings immediately lead to more traffic at Prepshop, says store manager Jeroen Klaassen (39), “it’s noticeably busier.” Best selling product? A water purification filter capable of turning ditch and river water into drinking water.

The store sells much more, from large survival knives to arctic frost-resistant gloves. The question arises: what is meaningful preparation?

Flood, war, pandemic

“The point, of course, is that you don’t know what’s going on,” crisis management professor Sanneke Kuipers of Leiden University says by phone. It makes a big difference whether there is a flood, war, pandemic or cyber attack. However, she says there are a few practical items that will come in handy for almost anyone in almost all emergencies: “A flashlight, enough drinking water for a few days, non-perishable food items like cans of soup, a radio. with extra batteries.” She also has this ready at home. “It’s inexpensive and can be useful in any situation.”

According to her, there is no need to create a huge package of emergency measures. “People are often blinded by the assumption that you need to be able to endure it as long as possible. Although in all modern disasters we have seen that it is really not necessary to keep things in the house for more than three days.”

And there’s another common misconception when preparing for a crisis, says disaster researcher Jori Kalkman of the Dutch Defense Academy. “The fear that you will soon have to defend yourself against neighbors coming to steal your food, that social order will suddenly collapse in a natural disaster situation, turns out to be untrue.”

Various studies have shown that people actually become more supportive during crises, often helping each other even at their own expense. This was seen, for example, during the major earthquakes in Turkey and Syria last year, when people risked their lives to search for neighbors under the rubble.

According to crisis researchers, in the early days of a major crisis, a phenomenon called the “crisis honeymoon” occurs: people become more responsive. In the later stages of disasters, mistrust and suffering often increase.

Sanneke Kuipers adds that in places where the “social structure” had improved before disaster struck, there is often greater cooperation. There has been extensive research into what happened in Japan after the tsunami and Fukushima nuclear disaster, which killed 20,000 people and forced half a million from their homes.

In the hardest-hit region of Tohoku, there were major differences between villages: how quickly reconstruction went, how many people died after the disaster, the mental health of residents: this seems to have a lot to do with how things are going. before the disaster was concerned with “social capital.” How much people did volunteer work, whether they had an active social life, how much trust and contact there was between residents: factors of this kind determined how much residents cared for each other, says Kalkman: “Back then everyone had a piece of rope, the other one had a little water in the house, and together they could bear much more.”

Thus, it is not only about self-reliance in the event of a disaster, but also about “shared confidence.” And solidarity can’t just be bought at the grocery store: knowing your neighbors in the event of a disaster is probably more useful than having a year’s supply of beans and lentils at home.

The illusion of immortality

But can you simply project the situation in Japan or Turkey onto the Netherlands? Most Dutch people – even after the pandemic – are not used to major natural disasters, and this comfort can sometimes get in the way of realistic preparation, fears Jori Kalkman: “In the Netherlands there is a very low risk perception, sometimes it even seems like an illusion of immortality.” You saw this at the very beginning of the pandemic, when many Dutch were still going to carnivals, and more recently during the major forest fires in southern Europe, he said. Vacationers were still flying there, and entire islands had already been evacuated, as if the fires could not touch them.

According to Kalkman, involvement is nevertheless extremely high when something happens: when a child goes missing, local residents often organize a joint search; When there is a flood, like last winter, there is a greater willingness among the population to contribute. from voluntary dam inspections to emergency dam and sandbagging construction. “If you use moments like these to teach people useful skills, to train them more quickly to become dam keepers, for example, then society will become more resilient.”

Professor Sanneke Kuipers believes that there is much to learn from countries where major disasters or crises occur more often. “This may involve very simple, low-tech preparations.” In American states where hurricanes occur more often, many people fill their bathtubs when a storm threatens. This way, they will have their own drinking water reservoir and can continue to flush the toilet.

Iodine tablets or rubber boat

In the Netherlands, the main question remains: what to prepare for? “It depends on the region,” says Jori Kalkman. It matters whether you live next to a nuclear power plant, on the banks of a river, or next to a chemical plant. He points to government websites where you can check the risks associated with a particular location. Each safety region has a publicly available risk profile, and on the website Overstroomik.nl you can find out what the probability of getting your feet wet is for each house in the Netherlands. Depending on this, residents can purchase additional items such as iodine tablets near the nuclear power plant, boots or a rubber boat.

In short, you can certainly prepare a little for specific, foreseeable hazards with information from the government. Although they will have to be trusted. “I prefer to think for myself,” says Prepshop customer Taner before leaving.

