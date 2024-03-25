Mother: “I worked for a long time in the field of providing emergency assistance to foreign countries. It seems like a very rewarding job, but I’ve also been through a lot of bad things. Because of this, I suffered greatly from PTSD and can be very bitter. I have undergone treatment and can now look at the situation better. Given what is happening in the Gaza Strip right now, a lot is coming back. It’s hard for me not to consciously or unconsciously pass on to my children bitterness and pessimism about what people do to each other. They are not yet 1 and 3 years old, but it still sometimes seeps into what I think or say. When we stand in front of the window during our bedtime ritual and say together: “Hello, dear people,” I think: people are not so nice. When my previous works are discussed in their presence, it is difficult for me not to fall into melancholy. I’m also interested in how I can talk constructively with them about world events in the future.”

The name and place of residence are known to the editors. The Raised section is anonymous because the challenges of raising children are sensitive. Want to imagine a dilemma in education? Send your questions or comments to educationed@nrc.nl.

Expand your view

Ruth Van der Hallen: “It’s wonderful that you notice your difficulties and don’t want to burden your children with them. I encourage you to make ample time and space for self-care. You may want to seek professional support again. It could also be in the form of a peer group made up of people who have worked in emergency care.

“Your children are still young, but you can gradually give them an honest view of the world in an age-appropriate way. This can be done, for example, by reading books that cover similar topics. Suitable titles include Anna Llenas’s The Color Monster, Oscar Brenifer’s What Is Good, What Is Evil, and Sabine Wassenberg’s An Incredibly Great Philosophical Notebook on Love, Friendship, and Hate.

“In the long term, you might also consider starting to sponsor your children, for example through Plan International, so that you broaden their view of the world and contribute something positive together. This way you can let your children know that not everything in the world is good, without the negative tone taking over.”

Tolerance for Duality

Rene Wittenbogaard: “You didn’t just start working in the field of emergency assistance abroad. You were on a mission and were disappointed by what you saw, and perhaps by your own insignificance in this. That people, organizations, governments and authorities do not care well for others, that it is often about power, politics and money.

“What you are describing is known among psychologists as “moral injury”: psychological complaints that people can have when they have experienced events in which their moral expectations and beliefs were damaged. What news viewer isn’t experiencing this to some degree right now?

“I think you would benefit from further guidance in this regard. This may be part of your previous complaints of PTSD. Further treatment may lead to a different outlook. You are now so disappointed that you no longer see the nuances. There are also good people with good intentions. And good and beautiful things really do happen, even if sometimes they are drops in the bucket.

“The main thing is to be able to tolerate duality again. That terrible things happen and wonderful things happen at the same time. When you see this again, you will be able to stand in front of the window with your children and greet wonderful people without feeling hypocritical, because you know that they really exist too.”

Ruth Van der Hallen is a psychologist and assistant professor in the Department of Clinical Psychology at Erasmus University Rotterdam. Renee Wittenbogaard is a psychotherapist and director of the Basic Trust health network.

You can reply to this article only if you have a subscription. If you already have a subscription, please log in below.

Share Write to the editor