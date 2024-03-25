Yesterday Palm Sunday began Holy Week in its 2024 edition, the most important date for the Catholic world that requires prayer and penance; where each day has a special meaning, like today’s Monday, also known as “Authority Monday.”

This Monday, March 25, coincides with Holy Week, which makes it “Holy Monday”, that is, the second day of this season. It is also called “Authority Monday” because, as the Catholic newspaper Aciprensa states, “the Lord Jesus, in the midst of the trance of these decisive days, reveals wherein lies his authority over the human race and all creation.” .

In other words, this nickname derives from an episode in which the authority of Jesus Christ was challenged by a group of elders and priests, while he was teaching in the temple. For this reason this day is called that, because Jesus shows his power before the people and nature.

According to Catholic beliefs, these days should be dedicated to prayer and reflection on Jesus and the way in which he gave himself up to martyrdom to save the world.

Furthermore, Aciprensa points out that “just as Holy Monday is called ‘Monday of Authority’, Holy Tuesday is ‘Tuesday of Controversy’, and Holy Wednesday is ‘Wednesday of Betrayal’.”

What is commemorated on Holy Monday?

This day, “Authority Monday”, also commemorates the moment when Jesus carried out the purification of the temple and showed his authority to the people. The story goes that it was the day he expelled several merchants from the holy precinct.

According to the Gospel of Saint Matthew, Christ, full of anger, expelled the merchants from the temple in Jerusalem and then stated: “My house will be called a house of prayer, but you have turned it into a den of thieves.”

Furthermore, we remember the moment when Mary of Bethany “took a pound of authentic and expensive nard perfume, anointed Jesus’ feet and applied it to his hair. And the house was filled with fragrance.”

