We are in the middle of Holy Week, but despite its importance in the Catholic Church, there are many believers who do not know the meaning of this date, so here we recover some important information that may be of interest to you.

Holy Week is the most important date for Catholics around the world. It is a time of preparation and prayer to remember the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, so it is a time of solemnity.

According to the Catholic channel EWTN, the meaning of Holy Week, in particular the Passion and Death of Christ, reminds us of God’s Love for humanity. In its paragraph 604, the Catechism of the Catholic Church tells us:

“By giving up his Son for our sins, God manifests that his plan for us is a plan of benevolent love that precedes all merit on our part: ‘In this is love: not that we have loved God, but in that he loved us and sent us his Son as a propitiation for our sins.’ ‘The proof that God loves us is that Christ, while we were still sinners, died for us.'”

To reach the so-called “Semana Mayor”, everything begins with Ash Wednesday, that day marks the beginning of the 40-day period prior to Holy Week, which remembers the passion, death and resurrection of Christ; And it does not have a specific day, but varies every year.

It is important to remember that, on the road to Holy Week 2024, the date is chosen year by year according to the lunar calendar, in such a way that there is no fixed date to commemorate it as with most holidays.

For this 2024, the liturgical calendar of the Catholic Church marked February 14, Valentine’s Day, Day of Love and Friendship and the Anniversary of Guadalajara, as Ash Wednesday.

Which means that in the Liturgical Year 2024, Holy Week began with Ash Wednesday, last February 14. It continues for five weeks until Palm Sunday or the Passion of the Lord, which in 2024 falls on March 24.

Easter 2024 begins on March 31 and concludes on May 19 with the Solemnity of Pentecost.

Important days in Holy Week 2024

March 24 Palm Sunday in the Passion of the Lord March 28 Holy Thursday in the Lord’s Supper March 29 Good Friday in the Passion of the Lord March 30 Holy Saturday of the Burial of the Lord March 31 Easter Sunday of the Resurrection of the Lord

