The back and forth over the new tariff nomenclature could see a way out with the hypothesis of extending the entry into force of the decree, scheduled for 1 April, to 1 January 2025. A breath of fresh air for the laboratory sector and accredited private centers with respect to the cut in rates on tests and visits reported for months. The turning point could already occur in the next meeting of the State-Regions Conference if, however, the most important ‘white smoke’ arrives, that of the Mef. Some signs of an extension of the nomenclature had also arrived from the president of the Lazio Region, Francesco Rocca, and from the Minister of Health himself, Orazio Schillaci. “This important provision, which demonstrates an awareness on the part of the Minister of Health Schillaci and the president of the Lazio Region, Francesco Rocca, allows us to save not only public hospitals, but also private healthcare facilities, private laboratories and clinics affiliated, private clinics and authorized affiliated hospitals”, writes Uap in a note.

The extension will also help “save the 40,000 workers at risk of losing their jobs. Italian healthcare and especially that of the regions of Southern Italy, in the recovery plan, can breathe a sigh of relief because” the extension “represents a victory especially for the protection of the health of the weakest groups and the chronically ill, because it allows us to continue to offer a quality service in the area. The Uap – concludes the note – thanks the commitment made in recent days especially by President Rocca, who has shown that he understands the real situation of the country and that he has the courage to make the best choices for the protection and safeguarding of the health of Italian citizens”.